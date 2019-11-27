Home

Jacqueline P. Danner


1939 - 2019
Jacqueline P. Danner Obituary
Jacqueline P. Danner

Age 80, passed away November 20, 2019 at Hermitage Nursing Rehab in Missouri. She was born October 14, 1939 in West Virginia the daughter of the late Thomas and Ida Sears.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her son Frank and siblings Scotty, Thomas and Patricia Sears. Surviving is her husband Darel, sisters Jenny Riggle and Charlotte Griffith, sons Duane, Joseph, Patrick and Darel, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be handled by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home in Wheatland, Missouri.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019
