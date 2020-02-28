Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jacqueline R. Frank


1953 - 2020
Jacqueline R. Frank Obituary
Jacqueline R. Frank

Age 66, of Massillon died on February 22, 2020. "Jackie" worked as a purchasing agent for Babcock and Wilcox for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jackie was a generous helping hand to her family and friends; always putting others before herself.

Jackie is survived by her sister and best friend, Christine K. Paul; nephew, Brian (Lisa) Paul; great nieces, Hope Marie Paul and Isabella Mattie Paul; and great-nephew,Isaiah Gene Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jennie (Kolek) Frank; brother-in-law, Gene "Beans" Paul and nephew, Matthew John Paul.

Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
