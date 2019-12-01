Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crossview Worship Center
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossview Worship Center
Jacqueline R. Wilcox


1938 - 2019
Jacqueline R. Wilcox Obituary
Jacqueline R. Wilcox

age 81, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday November 29, 2019 in her home. She was born April 20, 1938 in Canton to the late Herman and Connie (Scrivo) Smith. Jacqueline was a member of Crossview Worship Center where she had served as a Sunday school teacher.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Steve Smith; one sister, Mary Ann Steingrabe. Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Frank L. Wilcox to whom she was married 63 years; three children, Bradley (Renee) Wilcox, Brian Wilcox and Michele (Michael) Yates; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louie Smith and Tony (Sherri) Smith.

A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Crossview Worship Center. Friends and family will be received two hours before services at the church (4-6 pm). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
