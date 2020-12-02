1/1
JACQUELINE S. STAUFFER
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline S. Stauffer

September 27, 1950 - November 25, 2020

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of my loving wife, our devoted mother, dedicated sister and Maw Maw, Jacqueline S. Stauffer, on November 25, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1950, in Dover, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Verned and Catherine (Bonifant) Grant. She retired from Kraft/Heinz in 2012, after working there for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, and love of her life, Jeffrey E. Stauffer; daughters, Tephanie Stauffer, and Traci (Charles) Snyder of Massillon; sister, Nancy Blocher; and most prized possession of all, her granddaughter, Shyanne Snyder. She found joy in the simple things in life. She was an avid Massillon Tiger Fan and hardly ever missed a game. She loved having her family together for holidays. She loved shopping in Amish Country, and decorating her home, especially for Christmas. She loved animals, especially her nine month old dog, Jupiter. Of all the titles she carried, she absolutely adored being a grandmother (Maw Maw) the most. She spent every minute she could with her beloved Granddaughter Shyanne. She was a fun, patient grandma, with a sense of humor, and compassionate heart. She would have done anything in this world for her. She was a strong, brave, and so dearly loved. She will be forever missed and her memory will always be cherished.

A private ceremony and graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Please leave condolences at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home – Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved