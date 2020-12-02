Jacqueline S. StaufferSeptember 27, 1950 - November 25, 2020With profound sadness, we announce the passing of my loving wife, our devoted mother, dedicated sister and Maw Maw, Jacqueline S. Stauffer, on November 25, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1950, in Dover, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Verned and Catherine (Bonifant) Grant. She retired from Kraft/Heinz in 2012, after working there for 35 years.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, and love of her life, Jeffrey E. Stauffer; daughters, Tephanie Stauffer, and Traci (Charles) Snyder of Massillon; sister, Nancy Blocher; and most prized possession of all, her granddaughter, Shyanne Snyder. She found joy in the simple things in life. She was an avid Massillon Tiger Fan and hardly ever missed a game. She loved having her family together for holidays. She loved shopping in Amish Country, and decorating her home, especially for Christmas. She loved animals, especially her nine month old dog, Jupiter. Of all the titles she carried, she absolutely adored being a grandmother (Maw Maw) the most. She spent every minute she could with her beloved Granddaughter Shyanne. She was a fun, patient grandma, with a sense of humor, and compassionate heart. She would have done anything in this world for her. She was a strong, brave, and so dearly loved. She will be forever missed and her memory will always be cherished.A private ceremony and graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Please leave condolences at:Heitger Funeral Home – Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248