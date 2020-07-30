1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Spitale
1938 - 2020
Age 81, of Louisville, Ohio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and devoted friend to many, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born November 19, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Elva (Heibner) Kroah. She was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, where she and her best friend, Judy Edwards, organized and led the bereavement committee and brought comfort to scores of grieving family members in their time of loss.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Michael Spitale; two daughters, Christine (Bruce) Seemann and Angela (Bob) Begert; her son, Tom (Dawn) Spitale; a sister, Patty Hughes; a brother, William (Carole) Kroah, Jr; five grandchildren, Sarah Spitale, Thomas Spitale, Carly (Kyle) Whitsett, Angelina Seemann and Gianni Spitale, great-grandson, Killian Whitsett and another great grandchild Whitsett due in December. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jones and a brother, Raymond (Jan) Kroah.

Adored by everyone who knew her, Jackie loved God, life, people and especially her family. She worked tirelessly for the purpose of making everyone around her feel comfortable, happy and cared for. Her enthusiasm for everything she did was infectious and her concern for others, especially the less fortunate, was genuine. Everyone would agree – in times of crisis, Jackie was the one person you most wanted around you. Perhaps the truest mark of her character was the fact that, despite the ravages of Alzheimer's, she maintained the sweetest disposition that anyone had ever seen of someone in that condition. Though she will be missed by so many, Heaven truly gained an angel when she passed from this world. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice in Louisville, Ohio for the wonderful love and care that they gave to Jackie over the last few years of her life.

The family is delaying the celebration of her life. They are hoping that by waiting a few weeks, more family and friends can safely attend a memorial service. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Dear Mike and family , Jackie was a sweet and pleasant woman when I was her nurse at St. Joseph’s . My Deepest Sympathy to you and your entire family . May God Bless You all !! Antonetta Altieri Crump
Antonetta Altieri
Friend
