Jacqueline Yvonne Fitch
May 16, 1970 – April 15, 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Yvonne Fitch, 49, went home to Heaven on April 15, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Jackie was born on May 16, 1970 and graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1988. Known for her big heart, Jackie found happiness in making others happy. She showed her love for family and friends with her cooking, homemade chocolates, and ornate flower arrangements made with flowers from her garden. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and contagious smile.
A beloved mother and sister, Jackie is survived by her daughter, Ariel Volk (Michael), sisters Lora George (Dave) and Dawn Cordero (Joel), and brother Charles Fitch (Gayle), as well as countless other family members and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Tri County Hematology and Oncology in Massillon for their kindness and compassion while caring for Jackie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date so that all may join.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020