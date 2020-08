Jacqueline Yvonne FitchA Celebration of Life for Jacqueline "Jackie" Fitch, who passed on April 15, will be held on Sunday,August 23, 2020 at The Tudor House (655 Latham Lane, Akron, OH 44319) from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. The service will begin at 2:30 PM and will also be livestreamed. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/jacquelinefitch/ for more information.