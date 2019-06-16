The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Stanko


1931 - 2019
Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Stanko Obituary
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ann Stanko

age 87, of Massillon passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 28, 1931 to the late Frank and Anna (Liska) Stanko. She was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School and a 1952 graduate of the Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. She married Michel Vital in 1977 and they shared 7 years together until his passing in 1984. Jackie was a Nursing Supervisor and Educator. She began her career at the old Massillon City Hospital and eventually served as the Assistant Director of Nursing from 1959 to 1966. She served as Nursing Instructor for the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing from 1968 - 1972 and went on to serve as a Clinical Specialist and Associate Director of Nursing respectively at Capital Hill Hospital and George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C. for many years. She retired in 1984. Jackie loved all animals, the Massillon Tigers and was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister-in-law, Alice Stanko; her nephews, Jim (Maura) Stanko, John (Jennifer) Stanko, Jerry Stanko, Brett Stanko, Beau Stanko, Matt Stanko, Michael Eckert, Mark Eckert; nieces, Linda Steiner, Pamela Eckert, and Susan Stanko as well a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her brothers, Frank, Mike, and Gerry and sister, Kathy.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. www.arnoldlynch.com.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home &

Crematory – 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
