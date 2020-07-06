Jacquelyn Mae Barrett Stefanak



Age 86, of Fishers, Ind., Kalaheo, Hawaii, Murrells Inlet, S.C., Canfield, Ohio, Livonia, Mich., Loveland, Ohio and Massillon, Ohio died Monday, June 29, 2020. Jackie was born August 24, 1933 in Massillon, OH to the late James and Doris Barrett. She was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High in Canton, Ohio. She was united in marriage with Joseph Stefanak III on November 24, 1951. From then on, the aspiring young dancer – who had made the Radio City Rockettes and gave it up to marry her true love and become a dedicated homemaker, raising three children. With her husband, Jackie owned and operated the Mahoning Road Dairy Queen/Brazier in Canton for 16 years. She was a member of The Indianapolis Ski club, The Villagers Dance Club, Canfield Swim Club, Altar Rosary Society and a former parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Kauai, Hawaii), St. Michael Catholic Church (Canfield) and St. Joseph Catholic Church (Massillon). Jackie travelled the world, exploring North & South America, Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece & Greek Islands, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden) Andorra, Monaco, Vatican, Norway, Greek Islands, Japan, Russia, China, Australia and New Zealand. Of all the places she travelled, Jackie fell in love with Hawaii and lived there for 10 years in retirement. She cherished spending time with her family, especially celebrating holidays, and basking in the love of her dogs. Jackie is joining her late husband of 56 years, Joseph John Stefanak III.



She is survived by three children and their spouses, Jamie (John) DeFrance of Vienna, Ohio, Rusty Stefanak of Fishers, Ind., and Jim (Kim) Stefanak of Youngstown, Ohio; a brother, James "Sonny" (Darlene) Barrett of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Weinberg of Westlake and James DeFrance of Columbus, Ohio; a step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Jake) Hartman and two children of Youngstown, Ohio, and a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Weinberg of Westlake.



A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, June 10th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.



