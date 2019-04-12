|
Jacquelyn P. Adams
age 55, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. She was born July 4, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Jack and Dorothy (Bayne) Lindsay. Jacquelyn was a graduate of Boardman High School and had been a majorette in the band. She received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Youngstown State University and started her own business, 3x4 Consulting. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Louisville. Her many interests included watching her daughter compete in track, spending time with family and friends, traveling, and having dinner get-togethers with her many women's groups.
Survivors include her husband, David Adams, whom she married, May 21, 1988; daughter, Rachael Adams of Canton; mother, Dorothy Lindsay of Youngstown; brother, J.P. (Elizabeth) Lindsay of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews all whom loved her very much. Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her father, Jack Lindsay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Ruggieri officiating. A family visitation will be held prior to the service Monday at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Aultman Foundation with designation to the New Aultman Cancer Center, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019