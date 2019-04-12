Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn P. Adams


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn P. Adams Obituary
Jacquelyn P. Adams

age 55, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. She was born July 4, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Jack and Dorothy (Bayne) Lindsay. Jacquelyn was a graduate of Boardman High School and had been a majorette in the band. She received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Youngstown State University and started her own business, 3x4 Consulting. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Louisville. Her many interests included watching her daughter compete in track, spending time with family and friends, traveling, and having dinner get-togethers with her many women's groups.

Survivors include her husband, David Adams, whom she married, May 21, 1988; daughter, Rachael Adams of Canton; mother, Dorothy Lindsay of Youngstown; brother, J.P. (Elizabeth) Lindsay of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews all whom loved her very much. Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her father, Jack Lindsay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Ruggieri officiating. A family visitation will be held prior to the service Monday at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Aultman Foundation with designation to the New Aultman Cancer Center, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now