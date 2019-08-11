|
Jacques Edward Jones
Age 82, was born in Canton, Ohio. Son of Thelma (Price) and Garland Jones. He served as an Army Corps of Engineers Staff Sargent. His 37-year career with the Timken Company began with 10 years in the Railroad Engineering Department. He was promoted to Advertising Department and retired as Product Promotion Manager. Named the Outstanding Young Man of Canton, Ohio, Jacques was very active as a community volunteer. The following are some of his activities: Salvation Army Board President, Member Emeritus; Junior Chamber of Commerce International Senator; Ohio Junior Chamber of Commerce Vice President; Canton Junior Chamber of Commerce President, Distinguished Service Award Recipient; Canton Chamber of Commerce Board Member; Belden Village Kiwanis President; Emmanuel Christian Church Deacon, Board member, Chairman, Building Committee, College-age youth leader; First Christian Church, Deacon, Board Member; National Pro Football Hall of Fame Committee Member; Canton Junior Achievement Advisor; Stark County Mental Health Association Board Member; Life Member Canton McKinley Rifle and Pistol Club; Canton Advertising Club Board Member; National Automotive Advertisers Council Board Member and Melbourne, Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Electrical Team that wired over 30 homes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce (Doughty) Jones; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Petrova Jones and grandson, Aidan Jones. He was preceded by his son, Jacques Eric Jones; his parents; and his sister, Beverly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tradition Worship Center, 10799 SW Civic Lane, Port St. Lucie, Fla., on August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jacques memory to the Salvation Army, 420 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019