In Loving Memory of
JaeLen McLaughlin
1/29/2004 - 6/19/2018
On this tragic day one year ago was the last time we talked. That year has been very difficult without you. I have a lot of precious memories of you that I will always hold dear. Grandpa loves you and misses you very much. Grandma Eva and Aunt Eleena often talk of you. Some times with a smile but more often with tear filled eyes. Your
absence is a great pain and they also miss you and love you, along with the rest of your Bradley Family. Trying to let go is very hard so when I pray I ask God to keep you in His protective care.
Love, Grandpa,
Grandma Eva
and Aunt Eleena
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019