Jane E. Barnhouse
78 of Perry Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Massillon on March 9, 1942, to the late Chester and Carrie Mae (Wiggins) Kracker. She married David Barnhouse on May 18, 1963, by Reverend Neal Pergande and they shared 57 years together until her passing.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private Family Gathering will be live streamed on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Health Well Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org) – 20440 Century Blvd. – Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. The family would like to thank Dr. Vemulapalli and the nurses of the Oncology Department at Aultman and Aultman Hospice for Jane's exceptional care during her illness. For full obituary go to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
78 of Perry Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Massillon on March 9, 1942, to the late Chester and Carrie Mae (Wiggins) Kracker. She married David Barnhouse on May 18, 1963, by Reverend Neal Pergande and they shared 57 years together until her passing.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private Family Gathering will be live streamed on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Health Well Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org) – 20440 Century Blvd. – Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. The family would like to thank Dr. Vemulapalli and the nurses of the Oncology Department at Aultman and Aultman Hospice for Jane's exceptional care during her illness. For full obituary go to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.