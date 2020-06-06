JAME E. BARNHOUSE
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAME's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane E. Barnhouse

78 of Perry Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Massillon on March 9, 1942, to the late Chester and Carrie Mae (Wiggins) Kracker. She married David Barnhouse on May 18, 1963, by Reverend Neal Pergande and they shared 57 years together until her passing.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private Family Gathering will be live streamed on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Health Well Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org) – 20440 Century Blvd. – Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. The family would like to thank Dr. Vemulapalli and the nurses of the Oncology Department at Aultman and Aultman Hospice for Jane's exceptional care during her illness. For full obituary go to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved