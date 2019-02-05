Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Country Church
Waynesburg, OH
James A. Albert


James A. Albert
James A. Albert Obituary
James A. Albert 1970-2019

48, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening February 2, 2019 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia. A son of Willard and Imogene Haney Albert, he was born April 14, 1970 in Canton, Ohio. James was a 12 year veteran of the Marine Corps. Serving as an MP and Instructor. He was employed by the Federal Prison at Elkton as a corrections officer.

Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, the former Amy Behner; a son, Brady; two daughters, Erin and Gayle; and two brothers, David and Mike. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Lynn.

Funeral services will Friday, February 8 at noon at the Little Country Church in Waynesburg with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019
