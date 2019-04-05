Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Age 81, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born December 28, 1937 in Hartville, Ohio, to Harvey and Dorothy (Dodd) Fausnight. After graduating from Lake High School, he entered the United States Air Force, serving his country for 20 years. Following retirement from the Air Force, Jim was a jack of all trades. He worked the counter at a bowling alley and as a bartender there, he owned his own remodeling business, he and Betty managed an apartment complex and a storage unit business where they retired from together. He loved bowling and golfing, telling stories and jokes, playing pool and corn hole with his friends in their retirement community, but he especially loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grand children and spending time with them.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty, who he celebrated 60 years of marriage with in March; son, James B. (Jill) Fausnight of Dayton; daughters, Torri (Greg) Howell of Canton, Tracy (Steve) Linville of W.Va.; grandchildren, Heather (William) Jackson, Becca Rhodes, Aaron and Nathaniel Fausnight; great-grand children, Haylee, Sydney, Lyla and Noah; sisters, Elaine Wendle and Mary Lou (Dave) Toole. Preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Carnahan.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 8th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Final resting place is Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the USO.

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
