James A. Haslam
68, of Alliance, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born August 14, 1950 in Bellaire, Ohio, to the late James and Madalyn Haslam. James served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Midas Muffler after several years of service. James loved cars especially his Hell Cat. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol and Melissa.
James is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lisa Presley; sisters, Merry Lou, Laurie and Shannon; best friend, Marshal Simmons; and many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019
at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to
follow at 1 p.m. with brother-in-law, Dennis Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Warstler Cemetery. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019