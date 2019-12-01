|
James A. Hoffman
age 76, of Massillon, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1943 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Frank and Elsie Shuniak. Jim retired from B & W in Barberton after 25 years of service. Jim married the love of his life at 21 years old on Sept. 18, 1965. This year was their 54th wedding anniversary. There wasn't much in this world that Jim loved more than fishing. You could often find him fishing with his beagle dog by his side. He enjoyed working on cars and having a few beers in his younger days. He was always a jokester and brought joy and laughter to everybody around him. To say he was loved and will be missed is an understatement.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Cosentino; son-in-law, Nick Cosentino; and his two brothers, Raymond and Richard Stano. He is survived by his wife, Ann Hoffman; one daughter, Kimberly Smith; four granddaughters, Amanda (Jeremy) Baum, Kate (Derrick) Blosser, Jensine (Dan) Smith, and Jamie Smith, and six great-grandchildren, James Baum, Makenzie Baum, Bailey Highben, Logan Blosser, Parker Wetzel and Porter Wetzel, with two more on the way.
A memorial service will be held on FRIDAY, Dec. 6, 2019, 6 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.
