JAMES A. (JIM) MARKLING
1927 - 2020
James A. Markling (Jim)

went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 93. Jim was born in Canton, Ohio, on February 6, 1927, to Helen and James Markling. During his high school years at Lincoln HS, Jim was an outstanding athlete and active in many organizations. Upon graduation in 1944, he served his country as a corpsman in the Navy (World War II). After graduating from The Ohio State University, Jim returned to Canton and married his college sweetheart (Marilyn Goetz) in 1950. A believer in giving back to his community, he was a 60-year member of The Canton Rotary Club. The M&G Oil Company was founded by Jim and his father-in law. But in 1964, Jim made his dream come true by building a golf course. In 1972, Mohican Hill Golf Club opened. For 45 years, the infectious smile and genuine kindness of Jim Markling greeted golfers at one of Ohio's finest courses.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, (Marilyn Kay Krauter); his wife of 42 years, (Marilyn Goetz Markling); and his wife of 21 years, (June Warren Markling). He will be greatly missed by his three children: Tom (Karen) Markling, Jan Markling (Sue Ramsey) and Dave Markling (Sandy Beros); sister, (Carol Oberlin); three grandchildren, one great grandchild; and numerous other family and friends.The family offers its sincere gratitude to our family of care givers – his "other" daughters. Your love and devotion were a gift we will forever treasure.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at Christ the Servant Parish, 833 39th St. N.W., Canton 44709 for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice (Canton, Ohio), or Round Lake Golf Course (c/o Kim Derr, 2652 State Route 179, Lakeville, OH 44638). Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
October 25, 2020
Semper Fi Doc, Rip.
A. Marine
