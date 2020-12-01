1/1
James A. Nuske
James A Nuske

age 79 passed away peacefully Tuesday November 24th at home after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born September 12th 1941 in Fairhope Ohio to Myrtle (Hammond) and Carl Nuske. He graduated from Louisville High School. He married Mary K Williams and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 12th.

They have three sons Edward, James, and Patrick, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private service was held for family. Following his wishes, he will be cremated.

Paquelet Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
