James A Nuske



age 79 passed away peacefully Tuesday November 24th at home after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born September 12th 1941 in Fairhope Ohio to Myrtle (Hammond) and Carl Nuske. He graduated from Louisville High School. He married Mary K Williams and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 12th.



They have three sons Edward, James, and Patrick, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A private service was held for family. Following his wishes, he will be cremated.



