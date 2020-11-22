1/1
JAMES A. PASTORE Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Pastore, Sr.

Age 88, of Canton, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County; he was the son of the late Eugene and Louise (Drotovic) Pastore. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kent State College, was Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as C.E.O. of Park Farms. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth (Santro) Pastore of the home; son, James Pastore, Jr. of Canton; daughters: Kathy O'Reilly of North Canton, Lisa (Ron) Brattin of Louisville, Tersa Paustian of Canton, Jeanne (Gary Wiener) Scott of Canton, Christina (Scott) Bucher of Canton; step-son, David (Ann) Barnhart of Knoxville, TN; step-daughter, Dana Kingston of Denver, CO; brother, Anthony (Myrna) Pastore of North Canton; grandchildren: Mary (Brian) Kolodne, Alex Scott, Lindsey Paustian, Joey Paustian, Christopher Scott, Elizabeth Pastore, Victoria Pastore, Samuel Bucher, Tess Bucher; great-grandchild, Amelia Kolodne; step-grandchildren: Neil Brattin, Eric Brattin., Erica Barnhart, Beth Ann Walker, Hannah Ogle and Joel Barnhart.

A private Mass of Christian burial for the family was held in Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Burial was in North Lawn Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Mohamad Hussein, Dr. Stacey Hollaway and staff for wonderful care given to Jim, Tri-County, Dr. Refique and staff, the House of Loreto who was always there for us and Crossroads Hospice. Donations may be made in his name to the House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. The Wackerly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved