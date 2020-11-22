James A. Pastore, Sr.Age 88, of Canton, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County; he was the son of the late Eugene and Louise (Drotovic) Pastore. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kent State College, was Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as C.E.O. of Park Farms. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth (Santro) Pastore of the home; son, James Pastore, Jr. of Canton; daughters: Kathy O'Reilly of North Canton, Lisa (Ron) Brattin of Louisville, Tersa Paustian of Canton, Jeanne (Gary Wiener) Scott of Canton, Christina (Scott) Bucher of Canton; step-son, David (Ann) Barnhart of Knoxville, TN; step-daughter, Dana Kingston of Denver, CO; brother, Anthony (Myrna) Pastore of North Canton; grandchildren: Mary (Brian) Kolodne, Alex Scott, Lindsey Paustian, Joey Paustian, Christopher Scott, Elizabeth Pastore, Victoria Pastore, Samuel Bucher, Tess Bucher; great-grandchild, Amelia Kolodne; step-grandchildren: Neil Brattin, Eric Brattin., Erica Barnhart, Beth Ann Walker, Hannah Ogle and Joel Barnhart.A private Mass of Christian burial for the family was held in Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Burial was in North Lawn Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Mohamad Hussein, Dr. Stacey Hollaway and staff for wonderful care given to Jim, Tri-County, Dr. Refique and staff, the House of Loreto who was always there for us and Crossroads Hospice. Donations may be made in his name to the House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. The Wackerly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at:(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)