James A. Paulus, Jr. ("Jim")
56, passed away quietly at his home on April 8, 2020 after a long illness. Jim, a native of Canton, Ohio, resided in Massillon. He was an avid member and supporter of AA and was always eager to lend a hand to his friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline (Corey) Paulus; sister, Daphne Paulus; and grandparents: Murval and Garnet (Ferguson) Corey and Sylvester "Hank" and Stella "Marie" (Schaub) Paulus. Survived by Jim are his father, James A. Paulus, Sr.; children: Cody Paulus and Brooke (John) Meidlein; siblings: Diane (Mark) Rauschenberger, Tracy Paulus, and Corey (Mandy) Paulus; grandchild, Kahlan Meidlein; nieces and nephews: Spencer (Katianne) Christie, Morgan Christie, Braeden Paulus, Gabriel Paulus and Cydney Paulus; great-niece, Evelyn Christie; and other family members and friends.
Services will not be held at this time due to social distancing. The family will plan a Memorial Service for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim's name to the . Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020