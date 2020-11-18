1/1
James A. "Jim" Rosetta
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" A. Rosetta

age 73 of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Vincent and Connie (Pompi) Rosetta on July 28, 1947. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, and later went on to own and operate various business throughout his life, including Spring Valley Golf Course, All In One Food Stores, and What's Up Doc Transportation.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Grassano) of Canton; daughter, Denise (John) Scibetta of Jackson Township; and grandson, Dominic Scibetta. Also survived by sisters, Rosemarie Rosetta of Columbus and Dorothy Rosetta of Navarre; brother, Bob (Sandy) Rosetta of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 5:45 p.m. A Memorial service will begin in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made for wishes of the family.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Linda , Denise and Family ! My Deepest Sympathy ! Brings Tears to My Heart to read this about Jimmy ! Even though we didn’t see each other often , the Memories we do have will never be forgotten !
Love You Linda , and RIP Jimmy !
Jennifer Leone Moore
Family
