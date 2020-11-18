James "Jim" A. Rosettaage 73 of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Vincent and Connie (Pompi) Rosetta on July 28, 1947. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, and later went on to own and operate various business throughout his life, including Spring Valley Golf Course, All In One Food Stores, and What's Up Doc Transportation.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Grassano) of Canton; daughter, Denise (John) Scibetta of Jackson Township; and grandson, Dominic Scibetta. Also survived by sisters, Rosemarie Rosetta of Columbus and Dorothy Rosetta of Navarre; brother, Bob (Sandy) Rosetta of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 5:45 p.m. A Memorial service will begin in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made for wishes of the family.Rossi (330)492-5830