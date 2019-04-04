|
|
|
James A. "Cork"
Schwendiman
Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Sue Ramsey officiating. Visitation FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Private burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cork's name can be made to Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44303 or Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More