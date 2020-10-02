Or Copy this URL to Share

James A. Wascherle



Age 88, passed away on September 28, 2020. Born on January 1, 1932.



Survived by wife, Leona "Anne" Wascherle; two children, Bonnie (John) Palmer and Ronald (Lisa) Wascherle; three grandchildren, Natalie, Ryan, and Emily.



Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today Friday, October 2, 2020, at Newmans Creek Cemetery of North Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meyer's Church of Christ, 2709 Pigeon Run Ave SW, Massillon, 44647.



