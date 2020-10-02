1/
James A. Wascherle
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Wascherle

Age 88, passed away on September 28, 2020. Born on January 1, 1932.

Survived by wife, Leona "Anne" Wascherle; two children, Bonnie (John) Palmer and Ronald (Lisa) Wascherle; three grandchildren, Natalie, Ryan, and Emily.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today Friday, October 2, 2020, at Newmans Creek Cemetery of North Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meyer's Church of Christ, 2709 Pigeon Run Ave SW, Massillon, 44647.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newmans Creek Cemetery of North Lawrence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved