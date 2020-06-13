Or Copy this URL to Share

James Anthony Brown



was born on Dec. 4, 1974 in Canton, Ohio. He passed away on May 26, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation and a family gathering will be held TODAY from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE Canton, Ohio 44702.



