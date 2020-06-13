James Anthony Brown
James Anthony Brown

was born on Dec. 4, 1974 in Canton, Ohio. He passed away on May 26, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation and a family gathering will be held TODAY from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE Canton, Ohio 44702.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Family, we extend our sincere thoughts and PRAYERS during this most difficult time. May THE LORD provide you with Love, Peace & Strength as you reflect on the precious memories of your Beloved. GOD BLESS!
Garland Rivers and Family
Friend
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
