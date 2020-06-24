James Arthur Sturznickel Jr.age 52 of North Canton, formerly of Strongsville, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020. He was born May 11, 1968 in Berea to James F. and Penny (Conley) Sturznickel. Jim was a 1986 Hoover High School graduate where he played soccer and he continued playing soccer at John Carroll University, graduating in 1990 with a Political Science Degree. Jim worked with his parents and brothers in the family business, Securi-Com Burglar and Fire Alarms. Jim sold, installed and serviced alarm systems to promote life safety for his residential and commercial customers.He is survived by parents, Jim and Penny Sturznickel; brother, Michael D. (Katie Mishler) Sturznickel; niece and nephews, Ava, Ben and Devon; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Private family services will be Friday 11 a.m. in Greenwood Christian Church with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook page.Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291