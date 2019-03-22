|
|
James B. Kark 1945-2019
age 73 of Canton, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 4, 1945 to the late Frank and Audrey Kark. Jim attended Gibbs Grade School and was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He joined the Army in the 60's, became a Union Steward for Diebold in the 70's and was presently employed with S.D. Myers in Tallmadge, Ohio for the past 31 years. Jim loved all sports at all levels - baseball, basketball and especially football; he was even a strong supporter of the "Browns Backers Club." Many knew Jim for his strong political views.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael Kark; maternal grandparents Benjamin and Alma Miller; paternal grandmother Elizabeth Kark-Donchey; and nephew Steven Kark. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Josette (Perlog) Kark; sister Marlaine Kark; nephews Michael Kark and Frank Egan III; niece Christine DeMeo; great-nieces Lyndsey DeMeo and Annie Kark; great-nephew Kaden Graham; and his beloved dogs Tango, Izzie, Bella and Coco. Jim will be dearly missed by all.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Memorial Services will begin in the funeral home at 4 p.m., with Chaplain Mike Bethel officiating.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019