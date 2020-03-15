|
James Bren Legg
(aka Jim, Jimmy, Peewee) Of Magnolia, TX, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2019. Born Sept. 6, 1961 in Summersville, WV. Went to school in Canton and worked in the oil fields. He started many businesses in Ohio and Texas. Preceded in death by infant daughter Jennifer, grandparent's Granville and Darlene (Hudkins) Amick and Dave and Texie (Hamm) Legg.
Survived by wife, Michelle of the home; and daughter, Hallie (J. J.) Ethel of Houston, TX; his parents, Kenneth and Shirley (Amick) Legg; sister, Francene (Marvin) Yoder all of Canton; brother, Brian (Marge) Legg of Navarre, OH. He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life March 21, 2020, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., West Montgomery County Community Center, 31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia, TX 77355. The family ask in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made in his name to his favorite charity: Mary Sue's Cancer Crusaders, Box 136, Nettie, WV 26681.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020