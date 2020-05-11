James C. Birney
age 96, of Minerva, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 20, 1923 in Malvern to Dan and Pearl (Davy) Birney. He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva after 27 years of service. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1941 and is a World War II US Navy veteran. He is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church where he was a former Deacon. He volunteered delivering meals for Minerva Community Meals and volunteered at Alliance Hospital in the kitchen.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy (Shields) Birney whom he married Oct. 16, 1949, four children; Robert Birney of Louisville, Janice (Steve) Garling of Winston-Salem, NC, Joanne (Harry) Duvall of Minerva, David Birney of Mill Valley, CA, sister, Sarah Hatch of Hubbard, four grandchildren, Julie Garling, Eric Garling, Jacqueline (Brian) Moore, Adam (Jenny) Duvall and two great grandsons, Logan Moore and Dakota Delong. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Charity Stamm, Eleanor Venables, Catherine Morris, a brother, John Birney and a grandson, Daniel Lee Duvall.
Private family services were held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church or the Alliance-Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.