May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,

May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,



May your memories of James C. Birney, give you peace, comfort and strength



Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.

I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.

My thoughts

and prayers to the family of .



US Navy Veteran, James C. Birney, is A True American Hero God Bless†



† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †



Cheryl J Skinner,Tri-State Museum