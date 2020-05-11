James C. Birney
1923 - 2020
James C. Birney

age 96, of Minerva, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 20, 1923 in Malvern to Dan and Pearl (Davy) Birney. He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva after 27 years of service. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1941 and is a World War II US Navy veteran. He is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church where he was a former Deacon. He volunteered delivering meals for Minerva Community Meals and volunteered at Alliance Hospital in the kitchen.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy (Shields) Birney whom he married Oct. 16, 1949, four children; Robert Birney of Louisville, Janice (Steve) Garling of Winston-Salem, NC, Joanne (Harry) Duvall of Minerva, David Birney of Mill Valley, CA, sister, Sarah Hatch of Hubbard, four grandchildren, Julie Garling, Eric Garling, Jacqueline (Brian) Moore, Adam (Jenny) Duvall and two great grandsons, Logan Moore and Dakota Delong. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Charity Stamm, Eleanor Venables, Catherine Morris, a brother, John Birney and a grandson, Daniel Lee Duvall.

Private family services were held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church or the Alliance-Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Dorothy, I am very sorry for your loss. Thank you for the privilege of knowing him and your family.
Deanna Aultman Alliance Hospice
May 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Always remember the good times that you shared as a family!
Gregory Rhodes
May 11, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of James C. Birney, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Navy Veteran, James C. Birney, is A True American Hero God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner,Tri-State Museum
May 10, 2020
Sincere Condolences to the family. Dorothy, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. You and Jim were always so kind, friendly and loving. God be with you during this difficult time. Much Love.
Latricia Marteney Haynam
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dorothy, I'm saddened to read of Jim's passing. The two of you have been so good to me. I always enjoyed talking with you both. Thank you. To his sister Sarah, and to nephew Dave, I offer my sympathy and friendship. Peace be with all of you. Be well.
Diana Yost
Friend
May 10, 2020
To the family of Mr. Birney so sorry for your loss you are in my thoughts. I am Jenny and Adams aunt
May 10, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family.
Dan Toalston
Friend
