Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
JAMES C. "JIM" WATKINS


1936 - 2019
JAMES C. "JIM" WATKINS Obituary
James "Jim" C. Watkins

age 83 of East Canton, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital on July 08, 2019.

Jim is survived by his daughter Lisa (Chris) Tunney of Louisville; son Bryan J. Watkins of Massillon; granddaughter Courtney L. Martin of Canton; brothers Robert (Rita) Watkins of Massillon and Sam (Debbie) Watkins of Pickerington. Jim was preceded in death by his son Kevin B. Watkins; parents Lewis W and Helen F. (Tschudy) Watkins; brother Dan Watkins plus his life partner of 20 years, Jo Ann Holland.

In accordance with Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and he will be inurned with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 12:30P.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The family wishes to thank all of the Holland family for their love and support, along with the doctors, nurses and support staff at Mercy Hospital.

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
