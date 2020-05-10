James "Jim" Carl HiltbrandAge 81 of Canal Fulton, Ohio, went home peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Jim was born on July 10, 1938, to the late Carl and Wilma (Hoover) Hiltbrand. He was a member of Rivertree Christian Church, where he had many friends and loved serving. A graduate of Northwest High School's Class of 1956, Jim worked at Mohawk Rubber Company and retired from the City of Canal Fulton after 30 years of service. Jim was a loving, patient, caring, compassionate husband, father, grandpa, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Jim enjoyed reading, coin collecting, vacationing, the great outdoors, and being with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Zabadah; brothers-in-law, Bill Calvin, Mike Gill, and Ronald Sweaney. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen (Sweaney) Hiltbrand; son, Ricky (Stacey) Hiltbrand; step-children, Aaron (Stephanie) Troyer, Beau (Sheri) Troyer, Katrina (Neil) Petkovic; sisters, Betty (Joe) Stevens, Mary Calvin, Shirley Gill and brother, Robert (Helen) Hiltbrand; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (John) Crumrine; Diane (John) Sumen, Maureen (Scott) O'Hara, Lindsey (Michael) Moyes; brothers-in-law Richard (Jeanne) Sweaney and Brian (Beth) Sweaney; 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held with immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date with family and friends.A special thank you to all the beautiful people from Mercy Hospice who took such wonderful care of Jim and were at Karen's side through a difficult season of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44718.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356