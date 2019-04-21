|
James Charles Ewing
passed away April 8 in The Villages, Florida. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Margaret E. Ewing (Hehr) and Thomas J. Ewing. After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate main engines on the Lyman K. Swenson, DD 729, and later graduated from West Liberty State College. He spent most of his working career in Canton, Ohio, with the last 15 years at Belden & Blake Corp. as Vice President of Human Resources. He was active in the community, serving on numerous boards: Junior Achievement, Kent State University Business Advisory Board, Stark County Health Care Coalition, and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. He remembers a lot of good times running at the North Canton YMCA and Kent Stark Campus, along with bike trips and many triathlon events.
He is survived by his partner Barbara Strawn, daughter Leslie Bayse, son-in-law Steve Bayse, grandson Skyler, granddaughter Savannah, and brother Thomas Ewing, as well as four nieces and one nephew and their families.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. April 26, 2019 in Christ Presbyterian Church 530 Tuscarawas St., W. Canton, OH 44702 with Rev. David deVries officiating. A reception will follow. A private interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Dr., NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. You may sign the guest book at, shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019