James D. Huff
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and son, James Huff "Huffy", 84, of Dover, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Truman House October 27, 2019 with his family present.
A celebration of Huffy's life will be held on November 29th from 4-6 pm at Auman Timbers, 4120 State Route 516, NW, Dover. A private service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Zoarville. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation themmrf.org Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019