Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Auman Timbers
4120 State Route 516, NW
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Huff

Send Flowers
James D. Huff Obituary
James D. Huff

James "Huffy" Huff 84 of Dover passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Truman House October 27, 2019 with his family present.

A celebration of Huffy's life will be held on November 29th from 4-6 p.m. at Auman Timbers, 4120 State Route 516, NW, Dover. A private service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Zoarville. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation themmrf.org Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -