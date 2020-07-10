James D. Lehman
Age 91 formerly of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at GreenView Senior Assisted Living. He was born November 24, 1928, in Akron the son of the late Frank and Mary (McGee) Lehman.
Jim graduated from Canal Fulton High School Class of 1947, where he lettered in football and basketball.
Jim was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Germany, and was a member of Canal Fulton VFW Post 9795. Jim retired from Enduro Division of Republic Steel after 39 years of service.
James is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Kirk Toney and Rebecca and Eric Young; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Alicia Lehman; brother, Jack Lehman; grandchildren, Brett and Marissa Toney, Austin, Nikki, Andy, and Joey Young, Jacob, Tyler, Zachary, and Luke Lehman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann (Karl) Lehman and sister, Twila Vess.
Funeral service will be held at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to express their appreciation to the health care professionals at Greenview Assisted Living as well as Compassionate Care Hospice for their extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
