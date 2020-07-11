James D. Lehman
Funeral service will be held at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-830-0148