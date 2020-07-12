1/
James D. Lehman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Lehman

Funeral service will be held at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-830-0148

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved