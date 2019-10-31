Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MANGUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES D. "PUMPUM" MANGUS


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES D. "PUMPUM" MANGUS Obituary
James D. "Pumpum" Mangus

Age 67, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in his home. He was born June 16, 1952 in Canton, to the late Anthony and Adeline (Mancuso) Mangus. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of American Legion Post #44. He retired from the Hoover Company after 36 years of service and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly C. (Logan) to whom he was married 33 years; one daughter, Ami Williams; one granddaughter, Devin Williams.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., with Pastor Thomas W. Shank, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -