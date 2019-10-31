|
James D. "Pumpum" Mangus
Age 67, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in his home. He was born June 16, 1952 in Canton, to the late Anthony and Adeline (Mancuso) Mangus. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of American Legion Post #44. He retired from the Hoover Company after 36 years of service and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly C. (Logan) to whom he was married 33 years; one daughter, Ami Williams; one granddaughter, Devin Williams.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., with Pastor Thomas W. Shank, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019