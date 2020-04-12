|
|
James D. "Jim" Reed
91, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Massillon on April 15, 1928 to the late James and Eleanor Reed and was a 1946 graduate of Timken High School. Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed with the Timken Company as a Machinist, retiring after 39 years of service. Jim was a member of the Chapel in North Canton, Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, Avon Collectors Club and the Alliance of Retired Americans.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Reed on July 3, 2016; son, Gary Reed; brother, Gerald Reed; sister, Pat Ickes; stepdaughter, Stephanie Fowler and stepson, Rodney Houghton. He is survived by his son, Ron (Debbie) Reed; daughter-in-law, Linda Reed; grandsons, Bruce Reed, Jason (Niki) Hahn and Andy (Nicole) Reed; stepsons, Rick (Sandy) Houghton, Randy (Pam) Houghton and Robert "Pete" (Josette) Houghton and numerous great grandchildren.
In honoring his wishes, Jim will be cremated and there will be no services. His cremated remains will be buried next to his wife at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020