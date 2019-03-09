James D. Royer 1944-2019



74, passed away on March 6, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on July, 23, 1944 in Dennison to Robert and Elva (Dryden) Royer. James retired from Ohio Packaging. He was known for his sense of humor and his ability to talk. He was a Cleveland Browns fan, and he loved to go camping, the ocean, beach, and playing horseshoes.



He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue (Pemberton) Royer; children, Stacy (Tanner Robinson) Juszkiewicz, Nicholas Royer and Krista Royer; two grandchildren, Sydney Mayle and Andrew Juszkiewicz, Jr; great-granddaughter, Emma Mayle; a sister, Joyce (Bob) Dennis; a brother, Randy Royer; and his humanimal, Linus. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his grandson, James Muir; and brothers, Richard, Robert and William Royer.



Friends and family will gather on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. with a celebration of James Life at 3:30 p.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary