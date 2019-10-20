|
James David Benson
age 77 formally of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in Summerville, SC where he had been living for the past five years.
Survived by his wife Janet Benson; daughter and son-in-law Cherie and Bruce Work of Mt Pleasant SC, son and daughter-in-law Jim and Robyn Benson of Hartville Ohio; sister Jackie Ryan of Canton Ohio; nephew and his wife Philp and Monica Shafer of Smithville, VA and seven grandchildren he dearly loved. Preceded in death by his two wonderful parents and sweet young niece.
He retired from Timken Company as General manager and then from Metal Forge as V.P. of Operations.
His life will be celebrated with a private service at Holy Cross Church in North Canton, Ohio November 1, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019