1/1
JAMES DAVID HATTERY Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Hattery, Jr.

1956-2020

James, 64 years of age, passed away Tuesday,

October 20, 2020 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, Florida. He was born on August 2, 1956 in Massillon, OH, to the late James and Dorothy (Miller) Hattery, Sr. He was the oldest of four children.

He married his forever bride, the late Joy (Smith) Hattery, in 1976 and they had three daughters. Dave/Jim/David was an avid outdoorsman and spent many hours fishing and hunting. Spending time camping with his family and friends was a big part of his life. David was a jack of all trades and enjoyed woodworking throughout his best years. He especially liked chopping and splitting wood. Jim worked at Nickles Bakery for 30 years and retired as the Maintenance Supervisor in 2007. He was rarely seen without one of his hats and was a happy collector of marbles. He loved road trips and spent his retired years traveling between Ohio and Florida. Dave was a wonderful "papee" and proud to teach, share and read to his "brats" about God. He loved teaching all of "his girls" as much as he could about working hard, having fun and enjoying the simple things in life.

James is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Wiles and Julie Hattery; six granddaughters: Eemoni, Samari, Ahmari, Caylie, Lalani and Tanali; siblings, Peter Hattery, Russell Hattery and Toni McGrew. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Candy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
Doug and I really enjoy spending time with you both.
Debbie you and Dave complimented each other nicely.
It was wonderful to meet him and get to know him.
Doug & Candice Matthew
Friend
October 23, 2020
I am going to miss you David you are one of my favorite cousins love you buddy rest in peace oh yes thank you for your service in the military ( PGR )
Rick Stidd
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved