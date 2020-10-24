James David Hattery, Jr.



1956-2020



James, 64 years of age, passed away Tuesday,



October 20, 2020 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, Florida. He was born on August 2, 1956 in Massillon, OH, to the late James and Dorothy (Miller) Hattery, Sr. He was the oldest of four children.



He married his forever bride, the late Joy (Smith) Hattery, in 1976 and they had three daughters. Dave/Jim/David was an avid outdoorsman and spent many hours fishing and hunting. Spending time camping with his family and friends was a big part of his life. David was a jack of all trades and enjoyed woodworking throughout his best years. He especially liked chopping and splitting wood. Jim worked at Nickles Bakery for 30 years and retired as the Maintenance Supervisor in 2007. He was rarely seen without one of his hats and was a happy collector of marbles. He loved road trips and spent his retired years traveling between Ohio and Florida. Dave was a wonderful "papee" and proud to teach, share and read to his "brats" about God. He loved teaching all of "his girls" as much as he could about working hard, having fun and enjoying the simple things in life.



James is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Wiles and Julie Hattery; six granddaughters: Eemoni, Samari, Ahmari, Caylie, Lalani and Tanali; siblings, Peter Hattery, Russell Hattery and Toni McGrew. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Candy.



