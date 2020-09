Or Copy this URL to Share

James David



McGraw



84, died September 10, 2020, as a resident in Summerville, SC. An Alumni of Purdue University, Jim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering 1959; resided in Canton, OH, employed by Hercules Manufacturing Co. 1990's.



Jim is survived by his



wife "Is" McGraw in Summerville, SC; two daughters, one son-in-law; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



