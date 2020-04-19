The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
More Obituaries for James Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James David Nichols

James David Nichols Obituary
James David Nichols

age 69, passed away April 16, 2020, at his home in North Lawrence. Jim was a graduate of Lake High School. He retired as a union carpenter and enjoyed camping, listening to music, and spending time with his family. Jim had a huge giving heart and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Rueben and Patricia Nichols and son, Rueben Nichols. Survived by his wife, Debby Nichols of 47 years; son, James (Chrisann) Nichols; daughter, Corine (Trent) Britton; grandchildren, Sabrina Irwin and Logan Froelich; great-granddaughters, Serenity, Elli and Raelynn; sisters, Linda Bacon, Constance (Don) McNew, and brother, Charles (Diane) Nichols.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members. His final resting place will be at Newman Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
