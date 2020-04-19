|
|
James David Nichols
age 69, passed away April 16, 2020, at his home in North Lawrence. Jim was a graduate of Lake High School. He retired as a union carpenter and enjoyed camping, listening to music, and spending time with his family. Jim had a huge giving heart and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Rueben and Patricia Nichols and son, Rueben Nichols. Survived by his wife, Debby Nichols of 47 years; son, James (Chrisann) Nichols; daughter, Corine (Trent) Britton; grandchildren, Sabrina Irwin and Logan Froelich; great-granddaughters, Serenity, Elli and Raelynn; sisters, Linda Bacon, Constance (Don) McNew, and brother, Charles (Diane) Nichols.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members. His final resting place will be at Newman Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020