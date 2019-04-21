Home

Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
JAMES DONALD KIRKPATRICK


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Age 100. Passed away April 12, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. A

Canton resident, he lived the last three years in the Enon, Springfield area. He was born in Woodlawn, PA, on February 28, 1919, to the late Harry B. Kirkpatrick and Edith M. (Harper) Kirkpatrick of Zanesville, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Leona Kirkpatrick at the age of four; and his wife, Doris of 55 years in 2000. James was a graduate of McKinley High School, 1937. Retired from Republic Steel after 45 years of service. Was a World War II Veteran that served in the Army Air Core as a tail gunner on a B-17 bomber and flew 50 missions with the 99th Bomb Group. He belonged to the ODD FELLOWS' lodge, 32nd Degree Mason with the William McKinley Lodge #413 F. & A.M., the Shrine and the Shrine's Legion of Honor.

James is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Robert) Potts of Enon, Ohio; son, Dennis (Nancy) Kirkpatrick of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and daughter, Maureen (Dan) Shinton of Waynesburg, Ohio; grandchildren: Rob (Marla) Potts, Amy Farrell, Shara (Peter) Appenzeller, Brie (Lance) Dolezal, Bryan (Jennifer) Jacobsen and Michael Shinton; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; three nieces; two nephews; and special friend, Catherine Steele.

There will be a private funeral at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
