1/1
James Donald Mayle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald Mayle

92, of Canton, passed away Friday, Nov. 13th, at Amherst Meadows of Massillon. Born in Barbour County, W.Va., on Sept. 2, 1928, a son of the late Alvin and Rose Victoria (Kennedy) Mayle, also preceded in death by two brothers, Coney, Rummie; seven sisters, Elda, Eleanor, Lillian, Virginia, Barbara, Emma, and Mildred. He was employed

at Republic Steel of Canton for over 40 years before retiring.

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Louise V. (Croston) Mayle; daughter, Sheila (Daniel) Miner, of Canton; two sons, Richard Mayle, of Canton, Aubrey (Mary) Mayle, of Canton; as well as eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters, and many cousins; nieces; nephews; other family members; and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place following funeral services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved