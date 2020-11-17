James Donald Mayle
92, of Canton, passed away Friday, Nov. 13th, at Amherst Meadows of Massillon. Born in Barbour County, W.Va., on Sept. 2, 1928, a son of the late Alvin and Rose Victoria (Kennedy) Mayle, also preceded in death by two brothers, Coney, Rummie; seven sisters, Elda, Eleanor, Lillian, Virginia, Barbara, Emma, and Mildred. He was employed
at Republic Steel of Canton for over 40 years before retiring.
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Louise V. (Croston) Mayle; daughter, Sheila (Daniel) Miner, of Canton; two sons, Richard Mayle, of Canton, Aubrey (Mary) Mayle, of Canton; as well as eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters, and many cousins; nieces; nephews; other family members; and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place following funeral services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
