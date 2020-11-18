1/
James Donald Mayle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald Mayle

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place following funeral services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved