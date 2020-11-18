Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family





Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place following funeral services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website:



Waltner-SIMCHAK



Funeral Home



Locally Owned Since 1917



330-455-0293

James Donald MayleFuneral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place following funeral services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store