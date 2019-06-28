|
|
James E. Burns
age 69 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born June 12, 1950, in Pittsburgh the son of the late James and Sarah (Schaefer) Burns. James is survived by sister, Lynn McQueen and nieces, Kelly and Jeni.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Heitger
Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019