Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
James E. Burns


1950 - 2019
James E. Burns Obituary
James E. Burns

age 69 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born June 12, 1950, in Pittsburgh the son of the late James and Sarah (Schaefer) Burns. James is survived by sister, Lynn McQueen and nieces, Kelly and Jeni.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Heitger

Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
