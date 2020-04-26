Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
JAMES E. CARUTHERS


1924 - 2020
JAMES E. CARUTHERS Obituary
James E. Caruthers

age 95, went to be with our Lord on April 20, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Pomeroy, OH, on November 7, 1924 to Levi and Maggie Caruthers. He was a World War II Veteran of the United States Army and went on to work as a welder for LTV Steel for 38 years until his retirement. James was a man of strong faith, and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys; sons, James (Janice) Caruthers and Terry (Jeanine) Caruthers; daughters, Rebecca (Dale) Kiener and Penny (Steve) Boyd; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family was a large part of James' life and he will be dearly missed.

In light of the national health crisis, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Cards and letters of comfort may be sent to the family by care of Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, OH 44710 by no later than Saturday May 3, 2020. For those wishing to send online condolences please visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
