James E. Crowl 1933-2019
Age 86, of Canton died Saturday following an extended illness. A life resident of
Canton he attended Canton McKinley High School, was a veteran of the Korean War
being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, member of Fairhope Methodist Church and retired from Republic Steel Corporation Berger Division following 30 years of service. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavs and Ohio State Buckeyes. Also enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-greatchildren.
He is survived by his son: Rick (Beth) Crowl of Green; daughters: Debra (Mark) Collins of Wadsworth, Lori (Greg) Bash of Canton; grandchildren: David, Jessica, Rachel, Matthew, Adam, Justin, Emma, James, Hayley, Lily; great-grandchildren: Jax, Landyn, Bentley and Madeline. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rosemarie Ann Crowl and sister: Jane Gilbert.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Wackerly Funeral Home with District Elder Carlos D. Morris officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the funeral home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019