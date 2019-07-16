Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CROWL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. CROWL


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. CROWL Obituary
James E. Crowl 1933-2019

Age 86, of Canton died Saturday following an extended illness. A life resident of

Canton he attended Canton McKinley High School, was a veteran of the Korean War

being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, member of Fairhope Methodist Church and retired from Republic Steel Corporation Berger Division following 30 years of service. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavs and Ohio State Buckeyes. Also enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-greatchildren.

He is survived by his son: Rick (Beth) Crowl of Green; daughters: Debra (Mark) Collins of Wadsworth, Lori (Greg) Bash of Canton; grandchildren: David, Jessica, Rachel, Matthew, Adam, Justin, Emma, James, Hayley, Lily; great-grandchildren: Jax, Landyn, Bentley and Madeline. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rosemarie Ann Crowl and sister: Jane Gilbert.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Wackerly Funeral Home with District Elder Carlos D. Morris officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the funeral home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now